Alternating postures for well-being at the workplace

New Delhi, March 3 The Covid-19 pandemic has forced most of us to work from home for a large part of the last two years. While there have been pros to it, it has also brought along its fair share of challenges. One of the biggest has been the lack of adequate office infrastructure in our homes.

Our homes were naturally not kitted out to double up as offices. While some of us have been able to invest in ergonomic office furniture, many of us have simply lacked the space to create a home office set-up. As a result, we worked sitting on floors, from our couches or even sprawled out on our beds.

This, combined with the sedentary lifestyles the pandemic forced upon us, has taken a toll on our health. Just as we became well-versed with the ins and outs of epidemiology, so too did awareness about musculoskeletal diseases

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor