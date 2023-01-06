An exciting line-up of events to kick start 2023

New Delhi, Jan 6 The National Centre for the Performing Arts has an interesting mix of cultural events and performances for to the delight of any kind of audience.

Exploration Beyond the Border

An NCPA Presentation

Spend your evening listening to original music composed by a leading jazz trumpet player from Austria, Manfred Weinberger, and jazz pianist from Mumbai, Rahul Wadhwani. This music is deeply influenced by strong European harmonies and melodies subtly interwoven with Indian and Brazilian rhythms. Apart from their original music, also expect their arrangements of some of the popular jazz standards in their own style. Joining Weinberger and Wadhwani is one of the leading rhythm sections of India, Gino Banks on drums and Sheldon D'silva on bass.

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date & Time: January 6, 2023 7:00pm

Price: Member price- Rs 675 & 450/-

