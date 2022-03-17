An eye-catching lineup at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi, March 17 John Jacobs is teaming up with the iconic designer duo Shivan & Narresh for their show, which is set to bring wanderlust to the FDCi x LFW runway in luxurious style. With an eye-catching lineup of premium eyewear designs and silhouettes, John Jacobs will make its debut at the event this season.

Fashion, according to the brand, is more than just an accessory; it is a fierce form of self-expression. The brand is known for looking at the intersection of fashion, function, and cultural zeitgeist in new ways.

Commenting on the association, Apeksha Gupta, CEO & Creative Director, John Jacobs. "John Jacobs Eyewear is all about expressing personality and panache through fashion, and with SHIVAN & NARRESH, we are excited to bring this vision to life at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. The designers are all set to display their love for traditional Indian art and history through an exquisitely hand-crafted and detailed collection. In partnership with John Jacobs, their intricate designs will be accented with statement-making eyewear, with an aim to give the audience a memorable experience. The past few years have been tough on the fashion industry - and the desire to return to normalcy is something we've all been craving. On that note, partnerships like these are what keep us looking forward to the future of fashion. Considering the core strengths of the two brands, this fashion show will surely have us all craving clear skies and a sun kissed view soon."

The Fresconian Series takes inspiration from the classic painterly quality of fresco murals that adorn the walls of Rajashtan's Shekhawati region and uses the brand's premium eyewear designs to up the style quotient. Through the modern lens of art and design, the series will bring India's opulent history and evolution to life.

A plethora of hand-techniques such as hand knitting, crochet, hand-machine embroidery, and shuttle needle-lace technique hero the intricacy of each garment, spread across 50 exquisite ensembles for men and women, complemented by exquisite eyewear by John Jacobs.

Shivan Bhatiya, Head Designer & Narresh Kukreja, Creative Director, Shivan & Narresh said, "This year, we combine our passion for art and storytelling through a design narrative that has been hand-painted and etched for years on the walls of history. Shivan & Narresh has always celebrated the changing perception of feminism and femininity and with this collection; we once again, dive deeper into redefining sensuality and its relation to clothing. Just as the fresco murals documented the new-age culture across Shekhawati Havelis for generations, we believe that clothing does the same for our times - this is the core value of the Fresconian Series. To bring forth this vision, we are excited to partner with the fashion eyewear brand, John Jacobs who share our creative synergy for self-expression and rejoice the zeitgeist of current times. The idea is to collectively showcase to our audience a renewed world through bold, artistic eyes that spark conversations and glorify an evolved modern lifestyle".

