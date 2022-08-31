An illustrious line-up of curators at the 5th edition of Serendipity Arts Festival

New Delhi, Aug 31 After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 5th edition of Serendipity Arts Festival is back with a line-up of immersive and interdisciplinary programs conceptualised by a panel of distinguished curators spanning across the performing, visual, culinary arts and crafts.

In its fifth year, the Serendipity Arts Festival will explore ways to enhance public engagement with the arts and boost the soft power of the nation by making art and culture a part of everyday conversations. Owing to the Festival's collaborative and liberal approach, it has found support from Institut Francais

