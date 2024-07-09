Angarki Vinayaka Chaturthi 2024: Shubha Muhurat, Vrat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

Ganesha is a beloved deity among Maharashtrians and Hindus, with a long-held tradition of worshiping Ganpati, fasting, and praying to him on both Chaturthis of every Marathi month. The Chaturthi in Shuddha Paksha of the Marathi month is known as Vinayak Chaturthi, while the Chaturthi in Vadya Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. It is considered auspicious and beneficial to worship Ganesha on both these Chaturthis during Ganesh Vrats.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Angaraki Yoga: 09 July 2024

The auspicious Angarak Yoga coincides with Vinayaka Chaturthi in Shuddha Paksha of the Ashadh month. Here are the details:

Ashadh Shuddha Chaturthi Commencement: Tuesday, 09 July 2024 at 06:10 AM

Ashadh Shuddha Chaturthi Ends: Wednesday, 10 July 2024 at 07:51 AM

Auspicious Time: Tuesday, 09 July 2024 from 7:52 AM to 6:55 PM

Significance of Angaraki Vinayak Chaturthi

Angaraki Vinayak Chaturthi, which falls on a Tuesday, is a rare occurrence. According to references in the Mudgal Purana and Ganesh Purana, Angaraki means the planet Mars, which looks red like coal. The story goes that Mars took the Ganesha mantra from Sage Bharadwaja and worshipped Lord Ganesha. Pleased with his devotion, Ganesha blessed Mars, declaring that Chaturthi on a Tuesday would be known as Angaraki Chaturthi.

Rituals and Observances for Vinayak Chaturthi Ganesha Vrat

Morning Rituals

1. Wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

2. Fast throughout the day.

3. Worship Ganapati Bappa, performing Abhishek with pure water.

4. Recite the Atharvashirsha verse 21 times or chant the mantra 'Om Gan Ganpatye Namah' 108 times.

5. Offer flowers, incense, lamp, and nevaidya to Ganesha, ideally including ladoos and modaks.

6. Perform aarti and offer salutations to Lord Ganesha.

7. If possible, visit a Ganapati temple for darshan.

Offering Durva

Even if one cannot perform the full worship on Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi, offering a durva (a type of grass) to Ganesha is considered highly beneficial. Remembering and invoking Lord Ganesha Bappa is said to provide the virtue of complete worship.

Beliefs and Benefits

Fasting on Angaraki Chaturthi is believed to protect from calamities or resolve them if they occur. Ganesha blessed Mars with the promise that this Chaturthi would be particularly auspicious for people. Observing all the Chaturthi Vrats throughout the year is believed to bring good faith, besides making Mars and Ganesha gracious to devotees.

Cultural and Religious Context

The tradition of worshiping Ganesha on these special days reflects deep cultural and religious roots, highlighting the significance of rituals and fasting in Maharashtrian and broader Hindu practices. The observance of Vinayaka Chaturthi and Angaraki Chaturthi showcases the devotion and reverence for Ganesha, emphasizing his role as a remover of obstacles and a provider of auspiciousness.