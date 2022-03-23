Awaaz-e-Ishq in collaboration with Muzaffar Ali

New Delhi, March 23 Filmmaker, artist and poet Muzaffar Ali collaborates with Vedica, natural Himalayan spring water for a unique art experience at Bikaner House in the art hub of Lutyens' Delhi.

Muzaffar Ali will paint live and create a piece of art that depicts the novel and fluid chemistry between Sufism and art that is inspired by the works of the celebrated 13th century poet, Rumi, who is now one of the world's most widely read poets. The event will be an exclusive showcase of the cultural revivalist's nonpareil artwork and a mystical experience of art and poetry.

Awaaz-e-Ishq is the Muzaffar Ali's completion of a 5' X 12' painting conceptualised and inspired by three of Rumi's ghazals, translated from Persian and read out in both languages by him to a soulful music score conceived by him.

Muzaffar Al has been deeply influenced by Sufiism and has developed a keen and discerning eye for aesthetics and humanity. He has gained widespread acclaim for his creativity around the world, and he pursues his creative endeavours without reservation - be it music, painting, fashion, craft, or design - culminating in his passion for filmmaking.

Speaking about this collaboration with Vedica, Muzaffar Ali says, Art traverses realms that are unforeseeable and unpredictable. A well aligned visionary collaboration can help take art through such wonderful zones of exploration for its lovers. This is the premise and inspiration between my art and Vedica."

"Over the last two years the world has been locked in and has gone through a very trying time and in that moment, people took solace in art and found synergy. This led to the creation of Awaaz-e-Ishq, a celebration of love, art, and culture in the Capital. This collaboration is a tribute to the essence of life and its fluidity, these are troubled times around us, let art be the gateway and the lens to creating and radiating magnificence, through this association of Vedica Himalayan Spring Water with Muzzafar Ali-ji we look at transporting you to a place of love, beauty, and peace," adds Jayanti Chauhan Vice Chairperson Bisleri International for Vedica.

Awaaz-e-Ishq will be held on 25th March, 2022 at the Bikaner House from 5-9pm and Muzaffar Ali will paint Live from 7.30-8.00 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor