Baby Jalebi helps you pick the best diaper bag for your baby's belongings

New Delhi, Jan 22 When you have a baby, your handbag magically transforms into a diaper bag. A newborn has a lot of needs, from diapers to bibs, the list is endless; and that's why a diaper bag is essential! After all, this one bag contains it all - baby's bottles, bibs, burp cloths, rattles, diapers, diaper rash ointment, baby wipes, blanket, change of clothes, and possibly even your keys, wallet, phone, and more. Your baby's diaper bag is his or her home away from home.

That's where Baby Jalebi comes into the picture, this Delhi-based brand makes smart parenting products to help you raise your babies effortlessly, making it safer and more fun. In addition to their coveted 'Bed in a Bag', the product range includes, organic baby bedding, nursery décor, diaper bags, play furniture, kids school back packs and so much more. Baby Jalebi is a 100 percent Made in India brand, with its commitment to staying vocal for local, each product is conceptualised and designed in the brand's own factory, allowing for continuous innovation and quality checks.

Babies need a lot of care when on an outing. You need to be on the top of your game, armed with a diaper bag that works with you. Very often we get so caught up in ‘What's best for my baby', that we end up forgetting about ourselves. You're the one that needs to carry the bag, so to choose the ‘right' diaper bag, you need to answer one basic question:

What is your personal style?

Your hands are going to be busy holding a baby or pushing a stroller or feeding or... you get it... So how would you like to carry the diaper bag?

As a:

1. Backpack

2. Crossbody

3. Shoulder bag

4. Tote bag

5. I prefer someone to carry the bag for me

Once you've figure this out, Baby Jalebi has five amazingly well thought out diaper bags to choose from. It also gives you the option to personalise your diaper bag with your baby's name or initials.. how cute is that!!

The Day tripper Diaper bag

This diaper bag has super spacious interiors with multiple pockets. It comes with an extra large padded changing mat, features an insulated bottle storage in the front pocket, and a secret zippered pocket to keep all your own valuables and belongings.

The Classic Diaper bag

The Classic Diaper Bag comes with a spacious interiors featuring multiple pockets. The extra large back pocket can even fit a medical file for those visits to the pediatrician.

The Flapjack Diaper bag

Style meets Function with the understated FlapJack Diaper Bag. So gorgeous that no one would ever believe this is actually a diaper bag. It can be worn as a Backpack or as a Sling thanks to a clever convertible strap. Crafted in Luxe Vegan leather that easily wipes clean, the sleek design also features lots of pockets for diaper bag essentials and a a secure zip closure and a flap overlay with a lovely tassel detail.

The Super Trooper Diaper bag

Get, Set, Go. Parents love the Super Trooper Backpack diaper bag for its amazing functional design. The spacious main compartment with multiple interior pockets, with a wide zip opening, makes it easy to organise and access everything for the baby. The front zippered pocket has insulated bottle pockets for milk and the secret zipped bottom compartment can be used to store soiled diapers or clothes .

The Tote Diaper bag

The Tote has a roomy interior which provides a lot of space for all your baby's essentials and then some. It comes with a Pochette to store mama's essentials too! A zip pocket and side pockets help to store baby bottles for quick access.

Still confused? Take the Baby Jalebi quiz to find out which diaper bag is the best for you.

