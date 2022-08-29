Balenciaga launches earrings that look like shoelaces for Rs 20, 847; netizens react

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga's recently launched earrings that look like shoelaces is the new topic of discussion online. The jewellery, which is made of recycled polyester and cotton with antique silver brass, is reportedly priced at Rs 20,847.

The product has a hook and actual shoelaces hanging from it. Highsnobeity shared a picture of the same on Instagram and it has left the internet baffled.

"There comes a point when writing about fashion that we find some stuff is just a little too ridiculous to take seriously... That being said, every so often something lands on our desk that's just too stupid to let lie, the latest of which coming from, of course, @balenciaga, who have dropped a pair of black bow shoelace earrings, setting you back a total of US$261," Highsnobsociety said in its Instagram post.

The new Balenciaga earrings garnered different reactions from netizens.

"Balenciaga is selling these shoelace earrings in $261 which is equivalent to PKR 57,377.74 , these earrings are literally made out of shoelaces. how far these big labels would go in the name of 'fashion' ? At loss of words," a social media user tweeted.

"Balenciaga releasing 195 pound (Php13k) shoelace earrings, and here I am worrying about charging a 100 pounds (Php7k) for a custom dress," another user quipped.

"Balenciaga has the most stupidest inventions as it relates to fashion. Who Tf is going to wear a shoelace earring," a netizen tweeted.

Earlier this month, Balenciaga faced criticism online for launching a trash bag worth USD1800 (approximately Rs 1,42,652). The brand said it is available in four colours (and colour combinations) - black, white and red, blue and black, and yellow and black.

( With inputs from ANI )

