Best dining destinations to visit this year

Food is an essential part of any trip. A restaurant that combines unique tastes and flavours with stunning decor creates an unforgettable experience and becomes a key component of the destination. Here are some of the most luxurious restaurants in the world to bookmark for your travel this year, as a treat for both your eyes and taste buds.

Epicure at Le Bristol Paris

Celebrity chef Eric Frechon, who has four Michelin stars, has created a temple of French gastronomy at Epicure at the iconic Le Bristol Paris.

Chef Eric Frechon has called Le Bristol home for the past two decades, resulting in one of the most prestigious signatures in contemporary fine dining. Epicure was awarded three Michelin stars in 2009, which it has kept every year since. Eric Frechon's cooking is awe-inspiring for its creativity, with his subtle sense of flavour harmony and delicate use of sauces. His macaroni stuffed with black truffle, artichoke, and duck foie gras, gratinee with aged Parmesan, is a must-try for visitors to Paris.

The Epicure restaurant is open every day of the year, with tables set in an exquisite garden setting during the summer.

Plenitudeat Cheval Blanc Paris

Plenitude, the gastronomic restaurant of Chef Arnaud Donckele

