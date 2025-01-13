Bhogi 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Greetings and Messages on First Day of Pongal Festival

The first day of the Pongal festival is celebrated as Bhogi. On this day, believed to bring boons and blessings, people take ritualistic ablution baths, light bonfires, and throw cow dung cakes into the fire as part of the celebrations. This tradition is believed to drive away the bone-chilling cold. In the evening, small children are adorned with "Bhogi pallu" (a mixture of fruits, flowers, and coins) as part of a special ritual known as Perantamu. It is believed that performing this ritual wards off the evil eye and removes any negative energy surrounding the children.

Bhogi is the biggest festival celebrated by the Telugu people is Sankranti. This festival is celebrated with great pomp and splendour by the people of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema as Bhogi, Sankranti, Kanuma, and Mukkanuma. Bhogi is celebrated on the last day of Dakshinayanam. Sankranti is synonymous with new harvests, vibrant rangolis (muggulu), decorated gobbemmas, bonfires, decorated bulls (gangireddus), traditional pandi dishes, Haridasu kirtanas, and cockfighting (kodi pandals).

