Bhutan celebrated its 115th National Day

December 23, 2022

New Delhi, Dec 23 On December 17, 2022, the Kingdom of Bhutan gathered to commemorate its 115th National Day. All Bhutanese take great delight in celebrating the country's National Day, which is a significant annual event. The primary event this year was hosted in Thimphu, the capital city of Bhutan, while celebrations were held all around the nation

