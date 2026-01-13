Borhan Ceremony During Makar Sankranti: Why It Is Performed and How to Celebrate It

Makar Sankranti is one of the important festival in Hindu culture which majorly celebrated across the India. This year, Makar Sankranti was celebrated on January 14, 2026, and Ratha Saptami is on January 25th. During the period between Makar Sankranti and Ratha Saptami, a ceremony called Borhnhan is performed for infants and children up to five years old. This is a celebration to shower affection on young children. Let's learn why this Borhnhan ceremony is performed and how it is prepared.

Why is Borhnhan celebrated?

Borhnhan is a ritual performed for children up to five years old during Makar Sankranti to promote good health. Legend says the ceremony originated to protect infants, including Lord Krishna, from the demon Kari's evil eye. It's also believed to safeguard children from seasonal changes and encourages them to enjoy seasonal fruits and sweets in a playful way.

How is Borhnhan celebrated?

Borhnhan is a celebration for young children held between Makar Sankranti and Rath Saptami (January 15th to February 16th, 2024). The child, adorned with sesame and jaggery ornaments, sits on a low stool while an aarti is performed.

Afterwards, a mixture of treats like puffed rice, sugar candies, sesame sweets, and sugarcane pieces are showered over the child's head. Children from the neighborhood are invited to collect and enjoy these treats, and games are played to complete the ceremony.