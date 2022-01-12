Bottega Veneta unveils digital installation at Great Wall of China to celebrate Chinese New Year

Ahead of the celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, Italian luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta has taken over a part of the Great Wall of China for a unique presentation.

As per Business Of Fashion, under the guidance of new creative director Matthieu Blazy, the Italian fashion house has unveiled a unique public art digital presentation that displays a colourful festive message 'Happy New Year' in shades of Bottega green and tangerine, that signifies a symbol of luck in mandarin.

Reportedly, the Bottega Veneta's takeover of the Great Wall of China will be live for six days.

The luxury fashion brand has also pledged a donation to support the renovation and maintenance of Shanhai Pass, one of the major passes on the Great Wall of China and its easternmost stronghold, historically known as the 'first pass under heaven'.

The Chinese Lunar New Year will be celebrated on February 1, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor