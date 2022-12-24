Celebration of a new beginning around the world

Consider participating in one of the global New Year's traditions as you prepare to ring in 2022. Despite the fact that the last few years have been genuinely unlike any other, one thing has become very clear: certain routines are now more crucial than ever since they serve to keep us grounded and make us aware of what is ahead.

Many people are still unable to travel this year, so we've gathered some of our favourite New Year's customs from many world cultures. Choose one that lends itself to a virtual celebration, or invite a few friends to join in the fun.

Gregorian New Year : The Gregorian calendar, which is pretty well known around the world, begins on New Year's Day. Traditional New Year's celebrations were held on March 25 (named after the Roman god of war), but during the Roman era, January was used instead (more fittingly named after the Roman god of all beginnings). The Gregorian calendar was adopted by many regions of the world, and this new year has its roots in Christianity. While it is common to make goals for fresh starts, in recent years, New Year's Eve has gained more prominence thanks to fireworks shows and gatherings of friends and family to ring in the new year. More than a million people descended on Times Square in New York for the occasion to witness the ball drop, which is a very popular event.

Rosh Hashanah ( Jewish New Year) : On the first and second days of the Hebrew lunar month of Tishrei, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is observed. This season, which literally means "head of the year," is a time for reflection, atonement for wrongdoings from the previous year, and forgiving others. A shofar (ram's horn trumpet) is blown before, during, and after Rosh Hashanah as well as after the conclusion of the celebration as a call to inspire reflection and progress for the upcoming year. One of the key components of this period is symbolic food; for instance, pomegranate seeds are consumed to symbolise a year full of good deeds. While traditions and rituals vary from family to family, one of the main components of this time is the consumption of symbolic meals. The majority of Rosh Hashanah is spent at home or in synagogues.

Diwali : Diwali, a Hindu lunar event, is a five-day Festival of Lights focusing on starting over. The dates vary according to the Hindu calendar, but they normally happen between mid-October and mid-November, on amavasya (new moon), the darkest night in the Hindu calendar. There are different customs based on where it is celebrated, with different gods prayed to, but the notion of light remains consistent throughout. People clean and decorate their homes to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, with coloured sand, rice paste, and flowers as entryways. In the run-up to Diwali, it's customary to pay visits to neighbours and family members, followed by a feast and a prayer to Lakshmi.

Enkutatash : Enkutatash falls on Meskerem 1 on the Ethiopian calendar (a solar calendar based on the Egyptian and Julian calendars, with 12 months of 30 days and a 13th month of five or six days), and is commemorated on September 11 on the Gregorian calendar. The festival, which means "gift of jewels," is estimated to stretch back 3,000 years to a narrative about the Queen of Sheba returning home after a trip. Enkutatash celebrations run about a week and are mostly focused on family, with people travelling home to celebrate the New Year over food and drink. Yellow daisies generally appear at the end of the rainy season in Ethiopia.

Lunar New Year : Every year, the Lunar New Year is observed on a different day since the lunar calendar uses moon cycles to determine when each month begins and ends. Although the West most often associates this holiday with Chinese New Year, it is extensively observed throughout East Asia, with various nations and civilizations having their own unique rituals. Utilizing this time to catch up with friends and family is a frequent habit, and many individuals travel to do so during this time. Fireworks are lit to ward off evil spirits, homes are cleaned out to celebrate the arrival of spring and the coming of a new year, and a tray of sweets, known as a Tray of Togetherness, is set out for house guests. All of the sweets on the tray have been specifically chosen to represent health, prosperity, and happiness. Streets are closed off for parades and festivities during this holiday in numerous Chinatowns across