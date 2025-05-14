Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Wishes: Know Facts, Share Greetings, Quotes and Messages on WhatsApp

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji Maharaj, took over the Maratha Empire after his father's death. His birth anniversary (Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025) is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country on May 14, especially in the state of Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was crowned on 16 January 1681 at Raigad Fort, nine months after his father's death. After his father's passing, Sambhaji Maharaj took charge of Swarajya and led it effectively.

Apart from Marathi, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was proficient in several languages, including Sanskrit, Persian, Urdu, Arabic, Braj and English. He was highly intelligent, accomplished, articulate, a master of many sciences and arts, and immensely powerful. Budhbhushan is a significant book written by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Sanskrit.

On the occasion of Sambhaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, one can honour his legacy by sharing the following facts, quotes, wishes and WhatsApp messages to family and friends.

Facts Of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj:

1. The eldest son of Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Bhonsale, founded the Maratha Empire.

2. At the age of nine, Sambhaji was sent to live as a political hostage with Raja Jai Singh of Amber.

3. During Sambhaji Maharaj’s reign, the Maratha Kingdom and the Mughal Empire engaged in multiple battles. He was essential in shaping the Maratha Kingdom and is revered for his bravery and intelligence.

4. He was abducted by Aurangzeb’s Army in 1689 and tortured to death.

5. After Sambhaji’s demise, his brother Rajaram I ascended to the throne.

6. Sambhaji was well-educated and fluent in other languages besides Marathi.

Wishes and Quotes to Share on WhatsApp:

Happy Sambhaji Jayanti to all on the occasion of the famous Maratha leader’s birth anniversary!

Today, we remember the great Maratha leader with pride. Happy Sambhaji Jayanti to everyone!

May you be blessed with Sambhaji’s blessings to always be successful in your dreams and full of courage and strength… Greetings on Sambhaji Jayanti.

Always be successful, courageous, and strong. Greetings on Sambhaji Jayanti 2023!

Sambhaji Jayanti commemorates Chhatrapati Sambhaji’s valiant deeds. Happy Sambhaji Jayanti to everyone!