Chicken Tikka And Basmati Rice Shine On TasteAtlas, Know Which Other Desi Items Made On List

TasteAtlas, one of the popular food guides as crowned Masala Tea and India's Basmati Rice as one of the world's best non-alcoholic beverage and Grain for 2023-24. Here is the Full list of our Desi items that made on the list.

Masal Chai-: Masala chai's roots stem from ancient, spiced drinks in India. British black tea joined the party in the 1800s, and by the early 1900s, affordable "leftover tea + milk + spices" concoctions became our beloved masala chai. Mid-20th century saw its rise thanks to smart marketing and strong, inexpensive tea. Today, it's a global icon thanks to Indian diaspora and coffee shops. Spices vary, but the love for chai remains constant!

Basmati Rice-: Ancient grain from India's foothills, loved by Mughal emperors & traded by Arabs. Today, a global star in dishes like Biryani & Paella, thanks to its fluffy texture & captivating aroma.

Butter Chicken-: Leftover tandoori chicken got a creamy tomato makeover in 1950s Delhi, giving birth to butter chicken. From Moti Mahal dhaba to global star, it's a story of culinary resourcefulness!

Butter Garlic Nan-: Plain naan got a buttery, garlicky upgrade sometime in the 20th century, likely in North Indian restaurants. Its deliciousness spread quickly, making it a global favorite paired with curries and more. Today, it even comes in cheesy, spicy, and veggie variations!

Chicken Tikka-: Skewered chicken marinated in spices & cooked in a clay oven? That's chicken tikka in a nutshell. Its ancient roots meet tandoori cooking, giving birth to bite-sized flavor bombs now loved worldwide. From creamy Kashmiri to fiery Punjabi, there's a tikka for every taste bud!

Laasi-: Last but not least Lassi, over 2,000-year-old Punjabi yogurt drink, lassi, comes in 2 main flavors: sweet & fruity or salty & spiced. It's popular in India, loved globally, and enjoyed both plain & with delicious twists like mango or cumin!



