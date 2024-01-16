Chicken Tikka And Basmati Rice Shine On TasteAtlas, Know Which Other Desi Items Made On List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 16, 2024 02:19 PM2024-01-16T14:19:48+5:302024-01-16T14:19:54+5:30
TasteAtlas, one of the popular food guides as crowned Masala Tea and India's Basmati Rice as one of the world's best non-alcoholic beverage and Grain for 2023-24. Here is the Full list of our Desi items that made on the list.
Masal Chai-: Masala chai's roots stem from ancient, spiced drinks in India. British black tea joined the party in the 1800s, and by the early 1900s, affordable "leftover tea + milk + spices" concoctions became our beloved masala chai. Mid-20th century saw its rise thanks to smart marketing and strong, inexpensive tea. Today, it's a global icon thanks to Indian diaspora and coffee shops. Spices vary, but the love for chai remains constant!
Basmati Rice-: Ancient grain from India's foothills, loved by Mughal emperors & traded by Arabs. Today, a global star in dishes like Biryani & Paella, thanks to its fluffy texture & captivating aroma.
Butter Chicken-: Leftover tandoori chicken got a creamy tomato makeover in 1950s Delhi, giving birth to butter chicken. From Moti Mahal dhaba to global star, it's a story of culinary resourcefulness!
Butter Garlic Nan-: Plain naan got a buttery, garlicky upgrade sometime in the 20th century, likely in North Indian restaurants. Its deliciousness spread quickly, making it a global favorite paired with curries and more. Today, it even comes in cheesy, spicy, and veggie variations!
Chicken Tikka-: Skewered chicken marinated in spices & cooked in a clay oven? That's chicken tikka in a nutshell. Its ancient roots meet tandoori cooking, giving birth to bite-sized flavor bombs now loved worldwide. From creamy Kashmiri to fiery Punjabi, there's a tikka for every taste bud!
Laasi-: Last but not least Lassi, over 2,000-year-old Punjabi yogurt drink, lassi, comes in 2 main flavors: sweet & fruity or salty & spiced. It's popular in India, loved globally, and enjoyed both plain & with delicious twists like mango or cumin!