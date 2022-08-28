Creating an extraordinary life by using the power of your mind

New Delhi, Aug 28 The human brain, even neurologists and neuroscientists know that we have still not figured out the length and breadth of what is possible by this wondrous 3-pound organ. The brain is more powerful than any supercomputer that exists. If we as humans are gifted with a 'brain' that is infinitely powerful, how is it true that some people create extraordinary life outcomes whilst others stay in mediocrity, helplessness, depression, fear, and a host of other mental and physical challenges?

Here's Harini Ramachandran, the Co-Founder of Antano & Harini, sharing secrets, which have helped thousands of driven individuals dramatically enhance their brain functioning. As a direct result of this, individuals have been able to accelerate their success, break out of the shackles of; no time or no money, launch a legacy, or create a BIG Impact in the world!

But first! Let's understand, What impacts brain functioning?

Harini: What physically changes the brain in an un-useful way, is when people get used to less than optimal states of mind; inadequate or suboptimal responses to ongoing life situations and challenges, poor emotional mastery or attitude, and lack of emotional choices may lead to havoc.

One may want to believe that "it's okay to not be okay!" but emotional states of depression, anxiety, stress, etc. have a long-term, degenerative impact on the brain. Medical journals are replete with evidence revealing the degenerative and impaired functioning of the hippocampus and the Prefrontal Cortex for people with prolonged or pathological anxiety and chronic stress. Medical evidence also reveals that parts of the brain physically shrink in people with depression. Yes, physically. These parts lose Gray Matter Volume

