Creative Rangoli Designs for Dhanteras and Diwali 2025 to Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 15, 2025 15:57 IST

ir="ltr">Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations feel incomplete without a beautiful rangoli. Rangoli is not only considered auspicious but also enhances the beauty of your home. Rangoli designs for Dhanteras and Diwali add a vibrant touch of tradition and festivity to homes. For Dhanteras, patterns featuring coins, diyas, and lotus motifs symbolize prosperity and wealth. Using golden and silver shades with bright colors like red, yellow, and orange enhances the festive vibe. Many people try to make their rangoli stand out and look unique from others. So, we’ve brought you some special rangoli designs. You can create these designs using colored rice, dry flour, colored sand, flower petals, or flowers.

Unique Dhanters Rangoli Ideas:

1. Coin Designs

2. Floral Design

3. Minimal & Easy Look

4. Shubh Dhanteras & Lotus

5. Swastik & Coins

Rangoli designs are an integral part of Diwali celebrations, symbolizing joy, prosperity, and the welcoming of Goddess Lakshmi into homes. This Diwali, you can create vibrant rangolis using colorful powders, flower petals, or even eco-friendly materials like rice flour and pulses. Traditional motifs such as diyas, lotus flowers, peacocks, and geometric patterns add a festive charm. Placing lit diyas or candles around the design enhances its glow, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. You can also personalize your rangoli with messages like “Happy Diwali” or incorporate mirrors, beads, and lights to make it more attractive and contemporary.

Unique Diwali Rangoli Ideas:

1. Design With Grains

2. Peacock Design

3. One Colour Rangoli

4. Symmetrical Design

5. Leaf Rangoli Design