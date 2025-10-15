Creative Rangoli Designs for Dhanteras and Diwali 2025 to Welcome Goddess Lakshmi
Unique Dhanters Rangoli Ideas:
1. Coin Designs
2. Floral Design
3. Minimal & Easy Look
4. Shubh Dhanteras & Lotus
5. Swastik & Coins
Rangoli designs are an integral part of Diwali celebrations, symbolizing joy, prosperity, and the welcoming of Goddess Lakshmi into homes. This Diwali, you can create vibrant rangolis using colorful powders, flower petals, or even eco-friendly materials like rice flour and pulses. Traditional motifs such as diyas, lotus flowers, peacocks, and geometric patterns add a festive charm. Placing lit diyas or candles around the design enhances its glow, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. You can also personalize your rangoli with messages like “Happy Diwali” or incorporate mirrors, beads, and lights to make it more attractive and contemporary.
Unique Diwali Rangoli Ideas:
1. Design With Grains
2. Peacock Design
3. One Colour Rangoli
4. Symmetrical Design
5. Leaf Rangoli Design
