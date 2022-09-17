New Delhi, Sep 17 As actor Shriya Pilgaonkar says in Bumble's popular content series, Dating These Nights, "There's save the dates and due dates but there's also let's go on a date?" When you are dating in your 30s, you're more aware of yourself, you have a higher degree of self-love, you're more intentional about dating, and you're quite clear about what you are looking for in a partner.

"There's just something about your fourth decade that makes you feel way more grounded and secure in who you are. You also have life experiences under your belt now, which means you know more about what you do and don't want in life and in a partner. Our recent research shows that people now want to date the way that works best for them, without compromises, and we want to encourage single Ind to date as their authentic self without inhibitions, on Bumble," shares Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Shahzeen Shivdasani, Bumble's India Relationship Expert shares some tips to help navigate dating in your 30s:

Age is just a number: Date according to your own schedule and rules. Do not succumb to the pressure from society to get married by a specific age. Age should not be a factor in selecting a spouse or even getting married. Whether you are prepared for it and whether you have already met the person you want to take this step with should be the only things that matter.

Be yourself: Know who you are and express your needs and desires plainly. Dating apps like Bumble give you the power to convey your values and date more purposefully. You can quickly display your interests and hobbies on your profile by using Bumble's Interest Badges to show off more of your personality. Therefore, as you put yourself out there, don't be frightened to be your true self.

Don't hold back because of your past experiences: We may develop scars as a result of our experiences, which we employ as a shield to keep us from experiencing harm again. Contrary to popular belief, it's these experiences that help us realise what we do and do not want in a relationship. The secret is to take what you've learned from the past and apply it to your current dating life. Do not let previous relationships get in the way of developing new relationships when getting to know someone.

Take your time and take the pressure off: Spend some time getting to know someone before deciding if they are the one you want to spend the rest of your life with. Spend time with them and get to know them better, even if it's only virtually. Let love happen when it's intended to because it never expires. Even if you might truly want to be in a relationship right now in your life, you need to make sure it's the correct one for you.

Respecting boundaries: Setting limits when dating someone is vital. Try not to rush things and instead give them some time and space. Healthy relationships are those where you have a sense of your own identity as much as they are about two people creating a life together.

Be Kind: Remember to be kind to both yourself and the person you are dating if something is not working out. Nobody enjoys being ignored or made to feel insignificant. We all deserve to be treated with the same respect that we ourselves would expect.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor