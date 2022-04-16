Destress curly tresses

New Delhi, April 16 Curls have made a comeback with every curly hair girl adoring her coils, twists, and turns that occur naturally. The journey from stress to loving your tress is a process of knowing and understanding your curly hair.

Summer is a season of mixed emotions for every curly hair girl as it may be a period of frizz and damage due to the humidity. With the change of seasons comes a necessity to re-evaluate your hair care regimen.

A curly hair girl may begin by learning more about her hair type which will help her understand better how to care for it correctly. We recommend washing your hair, massaging in the conditioner, rinsing, and naturally scrunching it dry. In its most natural state check how much it bounces and continue from there. Ditch daily shampoo routines during summers as frequently shampooing curly hair can cause breakage.

First, we need to find out if you have wavy hair, loose curls, or tight curls? There are nine different varieties of curls termed according to their texture ranging from 2A to 4C. Further classified into three different curl patterns: wavy, tight, and coiled. Curls in type 2A to 2C are wavy. Types 3A through 3C generally consist of tight curls.

Indian curly hair type mostly ranges from type 2C to 3C though a single head can have a mixture of more than one hair type. Once you have identified your curl type, here are steps to follow the 'Curly Girl Method' created by Lorraine Massey.

The first step method is cleansing. The three common cleansers that have been mentioned in the curly girl method are clarifying shampoo, moisturising shampoo, and co-wash

