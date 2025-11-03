Did You Know Pillows Have an Expiry Date? Find Out When and Why You Must Replace Them

We all check expiry dates of food products of our daily necessities have an expiration date. We often check the expiration date of food, medicines or makeup as well as many beauty products. We all know how important the pillow we use every day is to give us a comfortable sleep, but did you know that the pillow also has an expiration date? Yes, with prolonged use, the cotton, foam or fiber in the pillow deteriorates and the pillow becomes moldy and very dirty.

Sleeping on such a pillow due to its shape, softness and lack of hygiene can also cause problems like neck pain, back pain, allergies, pimples or skin infections. If you use the same pillow for years, it accumulates a layer of sweat, dead skin cells, oily substances, dust and germs. All these factors promote the growth of bacteria, which can cause many problems. For this, it is very important to maintain the cleanliness of the pillow from time to time and know its expiration date. It is very important to know when to change your favorite pillow. Let's see simple tips to identify when the expiration date of a pillow has passed.

A pillow can be dangerous for the body!

Using the same favorite pillow for years can cause you many annoying health problems. A pillow is an item in the bedroom, which your face and skin are in contact with for about 8 to 10 hours every day. Dr. Manan Vora has said in his video that when you sleep, dead skin on the face, saliva, natural oils from the skin and dust particles collect on the pillow.

Using such a pillow for a long time accumulates a layer of all these on the pillow. In such a situation, if the pillow is not cleaned or changed on time, the dust and dirt accumulated on it can cause problems like pimples, allergies and inflammation. Not only this, it can also damage the lungs. Most pillows are made from synthetic materials like polyurethane foam. Over time, harmful organic compounds are released from this pillow, which worsens the situation. If a person remains in contact with a dirty pillow for a long time, he is at risk of developing a fatal infection in the lungs.

How to know exactly when the expiration date of a pillow has passed?

As Dr. Manan Vora explains in his video, the 'expiration date' of a pillow depends on the type of pillow you are using. That is, the expiration date of pillows made of polyester, feather, foam can vary. Polyester 6 to 24 months, feather 1 to 3 years, memory foam 2 to 3 years, latex 3 to 4 years, buckwheat 3 to 5 years, thus its expiration date also varies according to the different foams of the pillow.