Dior SS 2022 haute couture show features award-winning Indian Artists

New Delhi, Jan 26 At the Dior haute couture presentation in Paris in spring-summer 2022, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Dior women's collections, and Karishma Swali, Mumbai-based Chanakya ateliers and Chanakya School of Craft collaborated to showcase an art installation featuring award-winning contemporary Indian Artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh.

A selection of original Parekh's artworks spanning several decades have been translated into large scale hand-embroidered textile panels, which were installed throughout the Musée Rodin's exhibition space and will be on view until January 30. The series of monumental textile artworks feature traditional Indian motifs and spiritual abstractions, which celebrate the dichotomy between male and female, real and surreal, action and stillness.

This new dialogue is the result of a years-long collaboration between Chiuri and Swali. Chiuri collaborated on this installation with art histor and curators Maria Alicata and Paola Ugolini. Chiuri has sought to collaborate with a diverse range of female artists from around the world, including dancers, choreographers, music, poets, photographers, filmmakers, and visual artists. This latest immersive experience, which interprets the artists' paintings and renders them in exquisite embroidery and textile techniques, pays homage to Dior's couture lineage as well as Indian craftsmanship's rich heritage.

This extraordinary installation was created by 320 master artisans who worked for more than three months, hand-embroidering 340 square metres

