Diwali 2022: All you need to know about the 5 days of Deepavali

Diwali the festival of lights is celebrated all across India with great pomp and fanfare. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, October 24. According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:16 pm. Additionally, the Pradosh Kaal will last from 05:43 pm to 08:16 pm, and Amavasya will last from 05:27 pm on October 24 to 04:18 pm on October 25.

The five auspicious days of Deepavali

Govatsa Dwadashi (October 21)

In Maharashtra, Diwali celebrations begin with Govatsa Dwadashi and are marked a day before Dhanteras. This year, it falls on Friday, October 21. On this day, Hindu's worship cows and calves and offer them wheat products. The day is also known as Nandini Vrat.

Dhanteras (October 22)

Dhanteras Puja will be marked on Saturday, October 22. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, who is the God of wealth, are worshipped on this auspicious day.

Kali Chaudas (October 23)

Kali Chaudas will be marked on Sunday, October 23. It is also known as Bhut Chaturdashi and is mainly observed in Gujarat during Chaturdashi Tithi.

Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali (October 24)

This year, Chhoti and Badi Diwali fall on October 24. On this day, people will celebrate the festival by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, lighting their homes with diyas to mark the victory of light over darkness, wearing new clothes, and distributing sweets, dry fruits and gifts among their loved ones and the needy.

Bhai Dooj ( October 25)

Bhaiya Dooj marks the day when brothers and sisters express their love for one another. As a sign of brotherly love, sisters perform tika ceremonies for their brothers and brothers present their sisters with gifts on this day. The celebration of Bhaiya Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, similar to Raksha Bandhan. Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.