Diwali last-minute decoration ideas 2023: DIY crafts to try this festive season

Diwali 2023 is fast approaching, and our excitement knows no bounds. In India, Diwali is not merely another festival; it holds a special place as one of the most significant celebrations that unites the entire country. People from all walks of life return to their homes, reunite with friends and family, and exchange abundant gifts. Amidst the hustle and bustle of Diwali preparations, one of the most cherished activities is adorning homes with beautiful decorations.

Coloured glass DIY Diwali decor for your home:

There's an enchanting quality to the way light dances through colored glass. To create a simple and beautiful Diwali light decoration, gather some glass bangles, scraps of cardstock or repurposed cardboard, heavy-duty glue, and tea lights. Begin by tracing a circular base on the cardstock using one of the bangles. Cut it out and then affix the bangles on top of one another with glue, creating a luminous holder for your tea light. You can use six to seven bangles or more if you desire a taller cylinder. For extra sparkle, adorn it with beads, rhinestones, and sequins, or leave it as it is for a minimalist charm.

Bring the sound of sea:

To achieve a delightful and charming effect, consider crafting Diya decorations using the collection of seashells you've gathered from your beach walks, or repurpose seashells from other unused decorations. If you have a larger shell with a flat bottom, you can pour melted wax into it and insert a wick to create a quick and lovely candle. Alternatively, simply place a tealight in such a shell for the same effect.

To add a touch of style, position the shell lamp on your coffee table or side tables in the living room, ideally on a bed of flowers for a picturesque look. Another creative option is to use smaller shells to adorn an old shot glass or a small bowl, resulting in beautiful votive holders. This is a wonderful way to decorate a Diya using recycled materials and bring a touch of the beach to your Diwali celebrations!