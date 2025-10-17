Diwali Special Shrikhand Recipe: How to Make Creamy, Sweet and Thick Shrikhand-Puri

Shrikhand Puri is one of the common dish made during ocassions or festival like Diwali, Laxmipujan Dasara. Although ready-made Shrikhand is available in the market, the taste, texture and aroma of Shrikhand made at home are different. However, many people struggle to make Shrikhand at home.

Sometimes Shrikhand becomes too sour or thin, and not only that, if the curd is not thickened properly, if the amount of water is too much or if sugar is mixed incorrectly, the taste of Shrikhand deteriorates. For this, let's see special tips to make Shrikhand-Puri a hundred percent successful this Diwali (perfect shrikhand at home) and make Shrikhand very creamy, less sour and thicker...

1. Always use fresh, non-sour yogurt made from full-fat buffalo milk for Shrikhand. The fresher the yogurt, the sweeter the Shrikhand will be. If the yogurt is a day old, the sourness can increase.

2. The most important step is to completely remove the water from the curd (making chakka). Tie the curd tightly in a clean cotton cloth and hang it for at least 5 to 6 hours. If this process of making chakka is done in the refrigerator, the sourness of the curd does not increase and the chakka remains cool.

3. The main reason for the Shrikhand becoming thin is the water remaining in the chakka. Even after 5 to 6 hours, squeeze the chakka a little and remove the excess water from it. The drier the chakka, the thicker and denser the Shrikhand becomes.

4. Do not use regular granulated sugar to make Shrikhand. Instead, always use powdered sugar. While making Shrikhand, mix the chakka, powdered sugar and cardamom powder together. This dissolves the sugar immediately and gives the Shrikhand the perfect taste and texture.

5. To make Shrikhand soft and creamy, beat it well with your hands or a whisk for 5 to 10 minutes. This fills the Shrikhand with air and makes it lighter and softer.

6. Do not eat Shrikhand immediately after it is made. Keep it in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours to set. The shrikhand becomes thicker and tastier when it cools down.

7. If you are using saffron or colouring, soak it in hot milk and mix it in the shrikhand only after it cools down. Pouring hot milk into the shrikhand can make it thinner.

8. While making shrikhand, add sugar, cardamom powder, saffron milk and 2 tablespoons of milk powder in a grinder. Milk powder keeps the consistency of shrikhand thick and controls the acidity, which is the real secret to making perfect shrikhand.