Easter 2022: Why is Easter Sunday celebrated, reason for decorating Easter eggs?

Today is Easter Sunday ...!Easter is a holy Christian festival that celebrates Jesus rising from the dead, three days after he was put on a cross and executed.

As mentioned in the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday. However, on the third day when his disciples visited his grave, they found that the grave was empty. The day marks the triumph of Christ over death and this also makes him the 'Son of God'.

It always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.



What is the reason behind celebrating this festival?

As mentioned in the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday. However, on the third day when his disciples visited his grave, they found that the grave was empty. The day marks the triumph of Christ over death and this also makes him the 'Son of God'. This day marks the end of the 40-day Lent period.

The practice of decorating Easter eggs

In some countries it is customary to decorate Easter eggs. Filling empty eggs are symbolic of Christ's death on the cross and resurrection from the tomb. Eggs are very important in Easter. Eggs are understood to symbolize the beginning of a new life. The idea is to decorate the eggs as the Lord is pleased to rise from the grave. On this day the egg shell is decorated in a colorful and attractive way.

On this occasion, people also exchange Easter baskets and special gifts with their loved ones.