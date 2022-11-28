New Delhi, Nov 28 The establishment of multi designer store Ensemble in Mumbai in 1987 is the narrative of how Indian fashion has changed over the past 35 years. Before its time, Tarun and Sal Tahiliani came up with a brilliant notion that decolonised design, transformed retail, paved the way for new professions, and inspired India's first fashion scene.

The organisation has five facilities in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad as well as a significant global e-commerce presence under Tina Tahiliani's leadership.

As a highlight of the yearlong celebrations of exclusive collection previews, which were especially created to celebrate this milestone, Ensemble presents "Ensemble x Tarun Tahiliani," an exclusive collection with the design guru. This collection is part of Ensemble's 35th year calendar of collaborations.

"It is always a joy to see the trajectory of Ensemble flourish in its 35th year. It literally feels like we opened it just yesterday! To honour this, together we created a capsule collection of our best silhouettes and techniques developed for finesse and modernity while sticking to our design aesthetic", says Tarun Tahiliani.

"Ensemble x Tarun Tahiliani", the finesse of the fine Aari stitch in Kasab comes to life! "We have taken what might appear traditional and fully contemporized with our range of gilet, jumpsuits, draped dresses Kashida coats and other silhouettes that we love to see cross over from east to west", adds the designer. A new shaded point stitch chrysanthemum that has been used as a motif of new life and paired with traditional zardozi stitches and Sitara, always celebrating the 'India Modern' handwriting.

The pioneering designs of Rohit Khosla, Tarun Tahiliani, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, Neil Beiff, and Amaya

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor