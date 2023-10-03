Flavorful beer styles to satisfy your palate

New Delhi, Oct 3 When you dive into the world of beverages, there's one adventure that truly tantalizes your taste buds – beer. It's not just any ordinary drink; it's a whole universe of flavors just waiting for you to set sail. Picture this: a vast landscape of beer styles stretching out before you, each like a treasure chest full of unique and utterly delightful flavor secrets. So, why wait? Let's embark on this flavorful journey together!

Take a tour of the beer world, delving into its historical origins and modern craft beer innovations. Get ready to discover the complexities of bitterness, sweetness, and everything in between that beer has to offer.

The history of beer is as rich as the taste it offers. From the earliest recipes brewed by our ancestors to the dynamic craft beer movement of today, the evolution of beer styles has seen a remarkable journey. This exploration has allowed us to develop a deep appreciation for the incredible range and diversity of beer available in our modern times.

Speaking about flavours if you prefer something with a milder taste, Kedia, the Chief Growth Officer of Mount Everest Brewery Limited - MEBL - suggests, "When it comes to beer, India Pale Ales (IPAs) have gained a reputation for their bold flavors and distinct hop bitterness. Initially brewed in England for shipping to India, IPAs have since evolved into a diverse family of beers. This includes variations such as Double IPAs and New England IPAs, each offering unique hoppy characteristics. Pale Ales provides a more balanced flavor profile with less bitterness compared to their counterparts. Stouts, especially Dry Stouts, are known for their rich and bold flavors. While some stouts have a sweet profile, others, like the Irish Stout, embrace the intense bitterness that comes from adding roasted barley".

Beer is not all bitter. For those with a fondness for sweets, the beer world offers an abundance of options.

"Milk Stouts are celebrated for their velvety texture and luscious sweetness, achieved through the addition of lactose during brewing. Fruit beers bring forth a delightful burst of sweetness and occasional tartness, achieved by incorporating fruits in either puree or whole form throughout the brewing process. Wheat beer, on the other hand, tends to lean towards the sweeter side, imparting hints of banana, vanilla, or even bubble gum to delight your taste buds", says Kedia.

If you're a fan of beer with a beautifully balanced taste, you're in for a treat with a variety of options in the beer world.

Kedia suggests, "Amber Ales, like Amber Leaf and amber Ale, for example, effortlessly strike a perfect harmony between malt and hop flavors. Porters, such as Founders Porter, take your palate on a delectable journey through chocolaty caramel malts, with just a hint of hop bitterness to keep things interesting. Saisons, like Saison Dupont, on the other hand, offer a delightful combination of fruity esters and spicy phenols, making them an excellent choice for those who crave a balanced yet complex flavor profile".

To explore unconventional brews, according to the Chief Growth Officer of MEBL, Sour Ales will greet you with their intentional souring process, offering a range of tartness from subtly tangy to boldly sour.

"Barrel-aged beers undergo a transformative ageing process in wooden barrels that were previously used for spirits or wines, resulting in distinct flavors infused by the wood and residual spirit. On the other hand, Spiced beer dares to push creative boundaries with non-traditional ingredients like spices, herbs, or even chill, lending an extra kick to tantalize your taste buds", adds Kedia.

Beer is not only delicious but also enhances the flavors of different foods.

According to Kedia, IPAs, with their hoppy notes, pair perfectly with spicy dishes. On the other hand, stouts are a great match for desserts or roasted meats.

In our exploration of beer flavors, it becomes evident that there is a beer to suit every taste. Whether you enjoy the robust bitterness of an IPA, the smooth sweetness of a milk stout, or the well-balanced nature of an amber ale, the world of beer eagerly invites you to discover and savor your preferred palate. The constantly evolving craft beer industry guarantees a constant stream of exciting new flavors waiting to be explored. So, let's raise our glasses to celebrate the limitless possibilities this vibrant beer world offers.

