Flavours of freedom

New Delhi, Aug 15 As we celebrate India's 75th Independence Day this year, it is interesting to look at regional cultural ideas, each with its own customs, traditions, language, and cuisine. Food is at the heart of quintessential Indian culture, and to get to its rich culinary heritage life speaks to five chefs to find out what regional cuisine means to them.

Chef Rajesh Kumar, Executive sous Chef, The Claridges New Delhi; Chef Prasad Metrani, Director of Culinary, Conrad Bengaluru; Chef Mayank Kulshrestha; Chef Sahil Arora, executive chef at Hyatt Regency Dehradun and Chef Prakash Joshi, Head Chef of Colossal Hospitality's Kynd Cafe speaking about their love for regional food.

Chef Prasad Metrani, Director of Culinary, Conrad Bengaluru

"I feel very proud of how our country has transformed from a captive nation to one of the fastest developing economies. 75th Independence Day and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a momentous victory for all of us," says Chef Prasad Metrani, Director of Culinary, Conrad Bengaluru who has 17 years of experience in the industry, "Regional food is extremely diverse and in my journey of 17 years, I have been lucky to see how varied ingredients and spice notes blend with one another. Goan food, Maharashtrian food, and South Indian breakfast dishes are my favorites. Indian regional food is very ingredient specific and has a certain flavour and aroma. Every regional dish has one hero ingredient that plays a major role, giving your dish a unique flavor.'' This year Kerala-style Chemmeen curry flavors are my preference says Chef Prasad.

INGREDIENTS

For the Coconut curry paste:

Coconut 200 gms

Turmeric powder 5 gms

Red chili powder 20 gms

Coriander powder 30 gms

For shrimp curry:

Coconut oil 50 ml

Shallots 20 gms

Ginger 2 gms

Garlic 3-4 cloves, sliced

Green chilies 10 gms

Curry leaves a sprig

Coconut paste the above quantity

Tomato 50 gms

Tamarind 10 ml

Shrimp 300 gms

For tempering:

Coconut oil 1 tbsp

Mustard seeds half tsp

Fenugreek seeds 3-4

Shallots 1 tbsp, thinly sliced

Curry leaves 3-4, torn

METHOD:

Blend the coconut curry paste with a little bit of water till smooth. Remove to a bowl and set aside.

Heat 2 tsp oil in a pan, Add shallots, ginger, garlic, green chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté till lightly browned and fragrant.

Add the coconut curry paste, stir and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add the tomato and cook till softened, 3-4 minutes.

Then add the tamarind water and plain water and boil for 5 minutes till lightly thickened.

Add shrimp and cook for 2 minutes.

In a small pan, heat the oil for tempering. Add the other tempering ingredients. Turn off the heat when mustard seeds crackle and shallots are golden in color. Add to the shrimp coconut curry and mix well.

Keep curry covered for half an hour before serving.

Serve with rice, rotis, or other Indian flatbreads like sodas, appalls, idiyappam, etc.

Chef Mayank Kulshrestha

Chef Mayank Kulshrestha who participated in the regional food haunt recommended his favorite traditional south Indian dish Kari Kozhambu recipe. He said, "The curry has the right combination of spices with desiccated coconut and poppy making it a mouthful bust of tastes. The tender mutton in this curry creates a mouth-watering aroma. I love to eat it with Idiyappam.'

Ingredients I 4 Portions

