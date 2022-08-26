Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lunch Recipes for Ganeshotsav Celebrations

The fervour to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31, has already gripped the country with echoes of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ reverberating everywhere. People across the country are gearing up to welcome Lord Ganesh at home, offer puja and celebrate the occasion with good food. Festivals are incomplete without some amazing lip-smacking delicacies and Ganesh Chaturthi is no different.

Gatte Ki Khichdi

This is one of the most popular Rajasthani dishes. In order to make gatte, take some besan (Gram flour) in a bowl and add different spices to it including – red chilli powder, salt, turmeric powder, garam masala and also some coriander powder then make a dough with it and once the roll is firm, cut the roll into some pieces and boil it for 20 mins and then fry it. Now for Khichdi, add some khada masala to the pan and then add some finely sliced onion and then when it becomes golden brown, add some cooked rice to it and then add these gatte into it, mix everything well (add some salt if required) and your mouth-watering recipe is ready.

Amti Dal

It is a Maharashtrian style dal that has a unique taste of spicy, sweet and sour dal and can be served with both plain steamed rice and rotis along with sabji. Well, the initial process of making the dal will remain the same, the main difference occurs while making the tadka of it as it requires a little different procedure to it, so once your toor dal is boiled, mash it well with hand or blender and then in a pan add some ghee, mustard seeds, Hing (Asafoetida) and turmeric powder to it, add some green chillies and curry leaves to it, later add your dal to it, mix it well. Now add water keeping the consistency of the dal in mind, then add grated coconut, jaggery and tamarind pulp, and salt to taste. Let it boil for some time and finally, your dal is ready.

Singhade Ki Kadhi

For the dish, beat the curd with a whisk and then add Singhade ka atta to it, the batter should be smooth and should not have any lumps to it. Keep it aside for few minutes. Now in a pan, add some ghee, cumin seeds, ginger and red chillies and mix them well along with salt. Later, add the batter to it and stir constantly. Cook it for at least 10 minutes and in another small pan, add some ghee, curry leaves and dry red chillies and then pour it on the kadhi. It tastes well with all types of rice.