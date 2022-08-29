Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Tips to make eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa idol at home this year

After a gap of 2 long years Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are all set to take place at the homes of Ganesha devotees. . Only a few days are left for the arrival of Ganpati Bappa, devotees are focusing on getting eco-friendly Ganesha idols instead of the Plaster of Paris (POP) ones which are quiet expensive these days. You can also make an idol of Ganpati using clay at your home by following these simple steps.

Get some black soil from your garden or any other place that is clean.

Filter the soil with the help of a cloth to remove any kind of stones, pebbles, ballast. The end result will be fine and soft soil.

Next, you have to mix cow dung in the soft soil.

Gradually add desi ghee and honey to create a mixture.

Mix all the things together to make your eco-friendly Ganpati idol.

Kneed the mixture into a soft dough. Make sure that it doesn’t have any cracks.

Mould the dough into the shape of Lord Ganesha idol. You can make a simple looking idol by dividing the clay into several circles and placing them one above the other to make them look like Ganpati’s idol.

Make eyes and trunk of the God using your hands. Once you are done with the making, allow the clay idol to dry properly.

If you aren’t too good at making figures with clay, you can buy clay cast which are readily available in the market around Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

After you are done with the drying process, paint the Ganpati idol with watercolours to make it look even more beautiful.

