Guru Purnima 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Ashadha Purnima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, wished countrymen on Sunday, July 21. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish on the holy festival.

"Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Guru Purnima," said PM Modi in a post on X.

पावन पर्व गुरु पूर्णिमा की सभी देशवासियों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2024

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, many devotees across the nation reached the temple to pay their respects and seek blessings from their spiritual teachers. They also took a dip in holy waters and paid their respects to their gurus.

Guru Purnima is also known as Ashadhi Purnima and Vyas Purnima because Maharishi Ved Vyas was born on this day. A guru has special importance in this worldly life. This is the reason why, in Indian culture, a guru is considered more important than God. This festival is celebrated not only by Hindus but also by people of the Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh religions. In Buddhism, Lord Buddha gave the first Dharma Chakra Pravartan on this day.