Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Celebrate Hanuman Jayanti with These 5 Easy Bhog Recipes

Hanuman Jayanti is a highly revered festival among Hindus, celebrating the life of Hanuman, a devoted follower of Lord Rama. Hanuman is also known as Sankatmochan, the "remover of obstacles." The festival is observed on the full moon day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Tuesday, April 23.

During Hanuman Jayanti, many devotees observe fasts and offer vermilion to Lord Hanuman. They also offer fruits and sweets as bhog or prasad. Laddoos hold a special significance as Prasad for Lord Hanuman. Besides laddoos, various other dishes can be offered as bhog, and we have provided a list of special recipes below.

Here's a look at five traditional sweet offerings:

1. Churma Ladoo: Churma Ladoo is a cherished Rajasthani sweet made with ghee, flour, nutmeg, and jaggery, perfect for Prasad.

Ingredients:

500 grams Karkara atta (coarse wheat flour)

1/2 cup Ghee (clarified butter)

3/4 cup Luke warm water

300 grams Ghee for frying

1/4 Grated Jaiphal (nutmeg)

250 grams Jaggery (gud)

Poppy seeds to coat

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine Karkara atta and ghee to form a stiff dough. Gradually add lukewarm water and knead the dough thoroughly for about 2-3 minutes. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15 minutes. Divide the dough into small portions and shape them into sticks. Heat ghee in a pan and shallow fry the sticks until golden brown. Crush the fried sticks and transfer them to a mixer grinder. Pulse until coarse. Grate 1/4th nutmeg and mix it with the ground churma. In the same pan, heat ghee and add jaggery. Cook until melted and mix with the churma. Shape the mixture into laddoos, coat them with poppy seeds, and store in an airtight container.

2. Meethi Boondi: Meethi Boondi, a common Prasad item, can be made at home using besan, food colors, and sugar syrup.

Ingredients:

Besan (gram flour)

Water

Baking soda (a pinch)

Food colors (red, green, yellow)

Sugar syrup

Ghee

Cardamom powder

Lemon juice

Method:

Mix besan, water, and a pinch of baking soda to make a smooth batter. Divide the batter into three parts and add different food colors to each. Heat ghee in a pan for frying. Take a wide perforated sieve and pass the batter through it into the hot ghee to make boondis. Fry until golden and drain on paper towels. Prepare sugar syrup, add cardamom powder, lemon juice, and ghee. Add the boondis to the syrup, cook for 5 minutes, and let them cool.

3. Boondi Ladoo: Boondi Ladoo, also known as Motichoor ke ladoo, is a famous Indian dessert made during festivals like Hanuman Jayanti.

Ingredients:

Gram flour

Water or milk

Ghee for frying

Sugar

Saffron

Cashew nuts, raisins

Cardamoms

Method:

Prepare a thin batter with gram flour and water/milk. Heat ghee in a pan for frying. Take a boondi strainer and pour the batter over it into the hot ghee to make boondis. Fry until golden brown, drain, and set aside. Prepare sugar syrup with saffron and cardamoms. Mix the boondis, syrup, and dry fruits. Shape into ladoos.

4. Kesari Halwa: Kesari Halwa, a rich Indian dessert, is made with semolina, saffron, nuts, and ghee.

Ingredients:

Semolina (sooji)

Ghee

Cashew nuts, raisins

Sugar

Water

Condensed milk

Saffron

Cardamom powder

Method:

Make sugar syrup with sugar and water until slightly thick. Heat ghee in a pan, fry cashew nuts and raisins until golden, then set aside. Add semolina to the remaining ghee and roast until golden. Add the sugar syrup, condensed milk, saffron, and cardamom powder. Cook until thickened. Spread the mixture on a greased plate, garnish with fried nuts, and cut into pieces.

5. Rice Kheer: Rice Kheer, a classic rice pudding, is a perfect dessert for Hanuman Jayanti.

Ingredients:

Milk

Rice

Sugar

Raisins

Cardamom

Almonds

Method:

Boil rice and milk until the rice is soft and the mixture thickens. Add sugar, raisins, and cardamom. Cook until the sugar dissolves. Garnish with almonds and serve chilled.

