Happy 75th Republic Day 2024 Quotes: Share Patriotic and Inspirational Sayings of Indian Freedom Fighters

India gears up to commemorate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, marking the historic date when the nation's constitution came into effect, transitioning it from a dominion to a sovereign republic. Here are some inspirational and motivating quotes of our freedom fighters.

1. They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.

2. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

3. Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high, where knowledge is free.

4. Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it.

5. Calmness in preparation but boldness in execution, this should be the watchword during the moments of crisis.