Happy Bhogi 2026 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Greetings and Messages on First Day of Pongal Festival

The festival of Pongal begins with the celebration of Bhogi and it's with a new beginning, gratitude and positivity for the upcoming days. Bhogi is celebrated every year on Makar Sankranti on January 14, to mark the fresh start.

People light the Bhogi fire and honour Mother Nature. The festival of Pongal is mostly celebrated in South India, such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Since morning, bonfires are lit in front of their homes, old things are burned, and they welcome the fresh beginning.

Bhogi is celebrated the day before the sun enters Capricorn from Sagittarius. The essence of this festival is to leave the old and welcome the new. It is customary to clean the houses and burn old furniture, clothes, and unnecessary items in the Bhogi fire. It is believed that this removes poverty and brings wealth.

Decorating houses with garlands, wearing new clothes, and preparing special dishes are part of the Bhogi celebrations. Sweets like arisela, boorelu, and sugar pongali are the mainstays. Farmers celebrate this festival with joy with the crops that have been harvested in the fields. They thank the sun on the occasion of the beginning of Uttarayana.

Happy Bhogi Wishes 2026

Wishing you a joyful Bhogi filled with positivity, fresh beginnings, and good health. May all negativity burn away with the Bhogi fire.

On this auspicious Bhogi festival, may new hopes, happiness, and prosperity enter your life. Have a blessed celebration.

Let the Bhogi fire burn away all worries and make way for success, peace, and happiness. Warm wishes on Bhogi.

May Bhogi mark the start of brighter days, renewed energy, and abundant joy for you and your family.

As old things are left behind on Bhogi, may your life be filled with new opportunities and endless smiles.

Wishing you a Bhogi filled with warmth, positivity, and prosperity. May the coming days bring happiness and success.

Celebrate Bhogi with a grateful heart and hopeful spirit. May this festival bring peace and good fortune to your home.

Happy Bhogi. May this festival of renewal bring strength, health, and happiness into your life.

Bhogi Messages for Family and Friends

Wishing you and your family a joyful Bhogi filled with peace, happiness, and new beginnings. May the Bhogi fire burn away all worries.

On this auspicious Bhogi, may our home be blessed with good health, harmony, and prosperity. Warm wishes to you and your loved ones.

Happy Bhogi to my dear family and friends. May this festival bring positivity, success, and togetherness into our lives.

May the spirit of Bhogi fill your hearts with hope and gratitude. Wishing you happiness, good health, and prosperity always.

As we celebrate Bhogi, may old troubles fade away and new joy enter your life. Best wishes to you and your family.

Sending heartfelt Bhogi wishes to you and your loved ones. May this festival bring warmth, peace, and endless smiles.

On Bhogi, let us welcome fresh beginnings with happiness and positivity. Wishing you and your family a blessed celebration.

Happy Bhogi, dear friend. May your days ahead be filled with success, good health, and happiness.

Bhogi WhatsApp Messages and Status

Happy Bhogi! May the old fade away and new happiness enter your life.

Wishing you a warm and joyful Bhogi filled with positivity and peace.

Burn the past, welcome new beginnings. Happy Bhogi!

May Bhogi bring prosperity, good health, and happiness to your home.

Let the Bhogi fire remove worries and light up your future.

New hopes, fresh starts, and festive cheer. Happy Bhogi to all!

Celebrate Bhogi with gratitude, joy, and togetherness.

May this Bhogi bless you with success and harmony.

A fresh beginning starts today. Happy Bhogi!

Warm wishes on Bhogi. Stay blessed and happy.

Bhogi Quotes 2026

Bhogi teaches us to let go of the past and welcome fresh beginnings.

Burn the old, embrace the new. That is the spirit of Bhogi.

Bhogi reminds us that renewal begins with gratitude.

Let the Bhogi fire light up hope, positivity, and new dreams.

Every Bhogi is a chance to start life afresh.

Bhogi celebrates change, growth, and new opportunities.

Leave behind yesterday’s worries and welcome tomorrow’s joy.

Bhogi is not just a festival, it is a promise of renewal.

New beginnings start with courage and faith. Happy Bhogi.

Bhogi marks the joy of change and the warmth of togetherness.