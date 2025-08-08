Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Messages To Share With Your Brother-Sister On Rakhi

Rakhi is one of the beautiful day that celebrates the purest bond of brother and sister. On this day sister ties Rakhi on brother 's hand as a symbol of love. After the traditional Aukshan ceremony, gift exchange is done. This year Rakhi falls on august 9 i.e Saturday. Here are some unique messages, wishes, greeting cards, images to shared with your brother and sister.

Remember: sister's tie thread which is called rakhi to brother wrist as a promise that he will protect her in any situation. Tying rakhi to wrist is not just a fashion it has deep meaning behind it. Tying rakhi to correct hand is also important. Rakhi should be tied on the right wrist of men and on the left wrist of women.

1. You’ve always protected me like a superhero. Happy Rakhi, my forever shield!

2. Dear Brother, your love and protection are my strength. Wishing you happiness this Rakhi.

3. No matter how far we are, Rakhi pulls our hearts closer every year.



4. Miles apart but always in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan to lovely brother.

5. Rakhi reminds us that even the simplest threads can carry the strongest bonds.

6 . Rakhi is a strong bond, two minds with an unbreakable connection. Happy Raksha Bandhan

7. On this Rakhi, I wish you all the happiness and success life can offer. Thank you for being my strength and my guide. Proud to have you as my sibling.

8. Tie this rakhi as a promise—no matter what, I’ll always have your back, just like you have mine. Blessed to call you my sibling."

9. Happy Raksha Bandhan! No matter where life takes us, you will always be my first best friend and protector. Here’s to an unbreakable bond."

