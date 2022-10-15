Hemp-based Diwali recipes

New Delhi, Oct 15 What better way to celebrate Diwali, which is just around the corner, than by cooking something special and delectable for your loved ones? Make delicious and nutritious Diwali sweets with hemp to fill your home with a beautiful aroma during this festival of lights.

Santosh Tamang, Head Chef at The Hemp Factory, shares some delectable and healthful recipes for Diwali sweets:

Hemp Besan Ladoo

ngredients:

1 Cup Besan/Gram Flour

One fourth Cup Ghee

Half Cup Powdered Sugar

1 tsp Hemp Hearts

Half tsp Cardamom Powder

1 tsp Hemp Powder

10 Almonds for Garnishing

Process:

Dry roast the besan on medium flame for about 10-15mins, keep stirring. Its raw taste should not be there.

Add ghee and mix well.

Cook the besan till fat separates for about 8-10 minutes and turn off the flame.

Add sugar cardamom powder and hemp powder. Mix well so that there are no lumps.. Let the mixture cool completely. Once the mixture is cool, add hemp hearts.

Grease your hands with ghee and start forming laddoos. Make smooth and round laddoos. Decorate with Almonds.

Serve or store in an airtight container.

Hemp-infused Nankhatai

Ingredients:

1 fourth cup all-purpose flour

