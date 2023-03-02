Holi 2023: Try these mouthwatering recipes during festive season

Holi, also known as the festival of colors is as Indian festival that marks the end of winter and rejoices the arrival of spring. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Falgun month. In the year 2023, Holi, the festival of colours, falls on 8 March 2023.

Holika Dahan is done when the moon appears in its full state. Let us tell you that according to the Panchang, this time the auspicious time for Holika Dahan is 2 hours 27 minutes.

Here’s the exclusive list of special Holi Food that you can make and relish with your near and dear ones on this special day.

Gujiya

Popular Gujiya recipe that is a classic North Indian sweet of crisp, flaky pastry filled with khoya (milk solids) and nuts stuffing. Gujia is generally fried but in this recipe post, I am sharing both the fried and baked versions. Gujiya are crescent shaped filled pastry that are deep fried. The traditional gujiya recipe has a filling of sweeetned khoya or mawa (milk solids), cardamom and some nuts.

Malpua

Malpua is a traditional North Indian sweet of sugar syrup coated pancakes made with all-purpose flour, curd (yogurt), spices, khoya (dried milk solids) and topped with nuts. They are quite different from your regular pancakes though. Soft and fluffy on the inside, yet crisp and lacy on the outside, these syrup dipped pancakes are a real treat, especially when you serve them with Rabri.

Dahi Bhalla

Dahi bhalle is a popular snack in North India, particularly in Delhi and Punjab. The taste and texture of Dahi Bhalla is quite versatile as there are varied elements that go into it. In dahi bhalle, papdis (fried flour crispies), boiled potato cubes & cooked chickpeas are added which are not added in dahi vada.