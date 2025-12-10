How To Make Authentic Green Chilli Thecha at Home? - Try This 10-Minute Taste Enhancer

In many rural parts of Maharashtra, ‘thecha’ remains a favourite accompaniment to traditional meals. A hot jowar or bajra bhakri topped with a little ghee, paired with spicy crushed green chilli thecha and raw onion, makes for an extremely satisfying combination. Even in urban homes, thecha adds a distinct flavour to lunchboxes filled with dal-rice, roti-sabzi or a quick homemade thali. On days when no vegetable is available, thecha alone can elevate the entire meal. Its charm lies in its simple yet fiery taste—sharp heat from green chillies, the aroma of garlic and the light crunch of peanuts blending beautifully for a rustic, flavourful punch.

The real strength of thecha lies in its simplicity. The heat of green chillies, the bold fragrance of garlic and the mildly sweet crunch of peanuts create a flavour that lingers on the palate. Its coarse pounding gives it a uniquely enjoyable texture. Small bits of roasted chillies, garlic and peanuts burst with flavour in every bite, giving a different taste with each mouthful. This combination not only enhances everyday meals but also reflects the earthy, robust food traditions deeply rooted in Maharashtrian households.

Green Chilli Thecha – Simple and Spicy Recipe

Ingredients:

Green chillies – 10–12

Garlic – 8–10 cloves

Peanuts – ½ cup

Salt – as per taste

Oil – 1 to 1½ tbsp

Coriander – 2 tbsp

Nutritional Note:

Green chillies are rich in antioxidants, garlic is known for improving immunity, and peanuts provide protein. This makes thecha not only spicy but also moderately healthy. Those sensitive to spice may reduce the number of chillies as needed.

Roast the peanuts

Heat a pan and add peanuts.

Roast them on low to medium flame until crisp.

Cool and peel off the skins.

Roast the chillies and garlic

Heat oil in the same pan.

Add green chillies and garlic.

Roast for 4–5 minutes on medium flame.

Slight charring enhances both aroma and taste.

Pound the mixture

Add chillies, garlic, peanuts and salt to a mortar-pestle.

Pound coarsely.

The coarse texture is the signature characteristic of authentic thecha.

Final touch

Transfer the mixture to a bowl.

Mix in finely chopped coriander.

Add a little lemon juice if desired.

Multiple ways to enjoy thecha

Thecha is not only meant for bhakri.

Spread ghee on hot rotis and pair them with thecha for a flavourful meal.

Serve it with varan-bhat to instantly spice up plain rice.

Some enjoy it as a side dish with Kolhapuri misal or even vada pav.

It also stays fresh during travel, making it a perfect travel-friendly accompaniment.

How traditional thecha is made?

Although simple, thecha tastes best when prepared using authentic, traditional methods.

Roasting green chillies and garlic in a little oil on low heat enhances their aroma.

Adding roasted peanuts deepens the overall flavour.

Coarsely pounding the ingredients in a mortar and pestle gives thecha its rustic Maharashtra-style identity.

Video of techa making process:

