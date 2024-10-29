How To Reduce Facial Hair Growth? Know Natural Remedies and Dietary Changes
October 29, 2024
Hair growth on the arms and legs is normal, but facial hair growth in girls can be concerning. Along with facial hair, excess hair may also appear around the navel and chest. High levels of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) can lead to hirsutism, which is characterized by excessive body hair. Dietitian Manpreet Kalra offers five effective solutions to help women manage unwanted facial hair.
Start your day by drinking two types of water.
- Dietitian Manpreet recommends starting with fenugreek seed water to reduce facial hair growth. Additionally, peppermint tea is beneficial for women with PCOS and hirsutism as it helps lower testosterone levels.
- Use peppermint oil, also known as spare mint oil, on the face to reduce androgen levels and facial hair growth. This oil, rich in antioxidants, is also used in cosmetics to help balance hormonal levels.
- Cinnamon is another beneficial option. Drinking cinnamon water improves insulin sensitivity and lowers androgen levels, which can help reduce body hair.
- Incorporate protein-rich foods such as mung beans and black peas into your diet to help decrease facial hair growth.
- Consider eating sweet potatoes. They contain vitamin B6, which can prevent the conversion of testosterone into DHT. Drinking chestnut tea in the evening can also support menstrual cycle regulation and reduce androgen levels.