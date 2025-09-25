How to Remove Dark Circles at Home: Know Natural Tips and Remedies

Dark circle under your eyes is very common problem these days. These dark spots are due to stress, which make your face look older. People use different kind of medicines and products, do beauty treatments to get rid of dark circles, while some spend money on buying expensive products. Some simple home remedies can help you. Here are few tips given by Yog Guru Kailash Bishnoi to get rid of dark circles.

Watching the screen late at night, increasing stress causes dark circles on the face. You can get rid of dark circles permanently by doing some simple home remedies without buying creams that remove dark circles.

Why do dark circles occur?

Dark circles appear on the skin due to lack of sleep, increasing age, genetics, allergies, dehydration, looking at the screen too much, spending too much time in the sun.

Home remedies to reduce dark circle.

To make this home remedy, you will need kitchen ingredients such as raw milk, turmeric, honey, coffee powder. First of all, take raw milk in a bowl. Mix turmeric, honey, coffee powder in it and make a paste. Apply this paste on the under eye circles and wash your face after 10 minutes. You will see good results in 2 weeks after using this remedy.

Remedies to reduce dark circles

1. Raw milk- Raw milk keeps the skin hydrated and nourished.

2. Turmeric- Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which reduce swelling and darkness and keep the skin moisturized and soft.

3. Coffee powder- Coffee powder improves blood circulation and reduces darkness.

The specialty of this remedy is that it gives a glow to the face naturally without using any chemicals and makes the face look glowing.

4. Reduce screen time to make the face look good. Do not watch TV until your eyes get tired. Take a break while using a laptop or PC and do neck exercises.