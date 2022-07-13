India Tanzania Trade Commission awarded MSME recognition

India Africa Trade Council's Dr. Shrenik J. Nahar has been awarded for his best contribution to promoting bilateral trade between India and Tanzania by the Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalraj Misha. Dr. Shrenik Nahar is the Trade Commissioner at the India Tanzania Trade Commission set up by the India Africa Trade Council and was given the charge in the presence of the High Commissioner of Tanzania to India during the India Tanzania Trade Conference in Chennai.

Dr. Nahar has taken several business delegations to Tanzania to explore opportunities and has been in continuous efforts in the same context and keeps on conducting Tanzania roadshow in India. India Africa Trade Council was inaugurated by the Additional Secretary- Africa, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India with the intent to establish better Trade and investment-related partnerships with its president Dr. Asif Iqbal. Website - www.indafrica.in



