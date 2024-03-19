Innergy Captivates Audience at International Book Fair in Delhi

The Innergy team showcased its commitment to holistic wellness at the International Book Fair hosted by the National Book Trust in Delhi on February 17, 2024. The event, held at the Children's Pavilion of the International Book Fair at Pragati Maidan, saw enthusiastic participation from 250 attendees eager to explore the world of wellness through engaging activities and the introduction of the Innergy app. The highlight of the day was the enchanting live storytelling session featuring the beloved tale "Beauty and the Beast" from the Innergy app, captivating the young audience with its message of inner beauty and transformation. Children were also treated to a fitness session, providing a fun and active way to unwind from the stresses of daily life while promoting physical wellbeing.

The Innergy team engaged attendees with interactive activities, including storytelling and character enactment sessions that brought the app's content to life. The event was a testament to Innergy's dedication to promoting holistic wellness and inspiring individuals of all ages to prioritize their well-being. Through innovative initiatives and engaging experiences, Innergy continues to empower users on their wellness journey, fostering a community of health-conscious individuals seeking balance and harmony in their lives. For more information about Innergy and its transformative wellness solutions, visit InnergyApp.com.

Discover Your Innergy

Click Here to download the Innergy app on the Apple and Google Play stores for a 7-day free trial. Visit www.InnergyApp.com and follow Innergy App on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Threads.

About The Institute for Meditation and Inner Harmony

The Institute for Meditation and Inner Harmony (IMIH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting research-backed tools and techniques that foster holistic health and wellness. IMIH conducts original research into the physical, emotional, and mental benefits of meditation as well as reviewing research done by others. In addition to meditation, IMIH studies and shares practices that enhance overall health and lead to a sense of Inner Harmony. IMIH aims to inspire and support individuals to embrace a well-balanced and harmonious lifestyle through innovative programs, research, and technology-driven solutions.