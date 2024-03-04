International Women's Day 2024: Know all About Date, History and Significance

International Women's Day (IWD), observed on March 8th, commemorates the global advancements and contributions of women across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. With its origins dating back to 1911, the day catalyzes promoting gender equality and fostering societal change.



History of International Women's Day

Since the early 1900s, International Women's Day has been observed, originating during a period of significant societal upheaval marked by rapid industrialization and the emergence of radical ideologies. In 1908, amidst growing awareness of women's oppression and inequality, women began actively campaigning for change.

International Women's Day 2024: Theme

Each year, International Women's Day is celebrated with a specific theme that reflects current global issues and challenges faced by women. The theme of this year’s Women’s Day is ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’.

International Women's Day 2024: Celebration

Panel Discussions or Talks: Organize panel discussions or talks featuring inspirational women from various fields. They can share their experiences, challenges, and achievements, motivating others.

Workshops and Skill-building Sessions: Conduct workshops focusing on skill-building, career development, or personal growth tailored to women's interests and needs.

Art and Cultural Events: Showcase art exhibitions, performances, or film screenings that celebrate women's contributions to culture and society.

Community Service Projects: Organize community service projects that address issues affecting women, such as supporting shelters for survivors of domestic violence or organizing mentorship programs for girls.

Networking Events: Host networking events to connect women professionals or entrepreneurs, facilitating collaboration and support networks.

Recognition and Awards: Recognize and award women who have made significant contributions to their communities, workplaces, or fields of expertise.