Janmashtami 2024 Live Streaming from Vrindavan: Watch Online Darshan of Lord Krishna Birth Celebrations From Mathura's ISKON Temple on DD National

Today the festival of Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated all over the country. This festival is special for every Krishna devotee. On this holy day, Lord Krishna was born on earth. He freed everyone from his atrocities by killing Kansa.

According to religious beliefs, Lord Krishna was born in Kansa's prison in Mathura's Vrindavan, also known as Krishna Janmabhoomi. At the time of Kanha's birth, it was Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha and Rohini Nakshatra.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated every year on this date. The festival Janmashtami is seen in Mathura-Vrindavan celebrated in full of enthusiasts. On this day many devotees go to celebrate Janmashtami at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. However, it is not possible everyone to visit Mathura's ISKON Temple or Krishna Janmabhoomi in Vrindavan for celebrations of Lord Krishna's birthday.

Watch Live Streaming of Janmashtami of Mathura Here:

Janmashtami Puja Timings:

The timing for Janmashtami Puja in Mathura will be from 12:01 AM to 12:45 AM on midnight of August 26. At the initial state of rituals, Lord Krishna will be given a bath, and after that, Bhog will be offered to the Krishna god. Then Aarti will be performed at the final stage of puja. The festival of Dahi Handi 2024 will be celebrated on the next day i.e on Tuesday, August 27, across India.

A day before Janmashtami, temples were decorated with colourful flowers and lights. Beautiful tableaus depicting the childhood of Lord Krishna have been prepared in temples across the country.