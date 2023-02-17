John Legend and Raja Kumari together for an iconic experience in India

By IANS | Published: February 17, 2023 02:42 PM 2023-02-17T14:42:04+5:30 2023-02-17T15:00:07+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 17 John Legend and Raja Kumari will perform at a spectacular, never-before-seen music event with ...

New Delhi, Feb 17 John Legend and Raja Kumari will perform at a spectacular, never-before-seen music event with Walkers & Co. Tour on March 4 and 5, 2023, in India.

A first-of-its-kind musical tour is will come to Mumbai and Gurugram, according to Walkers & Co., by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer

