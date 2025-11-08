Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: Know Date, Time, Rituals, and Importance of Bhairav Ashtami

Kalbhairav Jayanti is an important festival in Hinduism dedicated to the avtar of lord Shiva. Festival is celebrated to protect oneself from evil energies, make oneself free from unnatural events. Kaal Bhairav Jayanti which falls every year on the eighth day of the Agrahayana, the ninth month of the Hindu lunar calendar. Kal Bhairav Jayanti also known as Bhairav Ashtami, Kaal Bhairava falls on the eight day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month every year. This year Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:08 pm November 11, 2025, and will last until 10:58 pm on November 12.

It is believed that worshiping lord shiva on this day will eliminates fear, obstacles and negativity. Kaal Bhairav, considered the fifth incarnation of Lord Shiva, is described as extremely fierce and powerful. Holding a trident, sword, and stick in his hands, Lord Bhairav ​​is also known as Dandapani. A total of 64 Bhairavas are mentioned in the Rudrayama Tantra, but two forms, Batuk Bhairav ​​and Kaal Bhairav, are generally worshipped primarily. While Batuk Bhairav's form is considered gentle, Kaal Bhairav's form symbolizes rage and justice.

Kaal Bhairav ​​Puja Vidhi: Worship Method for Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti

On the day of Kaal Bhairav ​​Jayanti, it is considered auspicious to bathe in the Brahma Muhurta and visit the temple of Lord Bhairava. Devotees should first offer Ganga water to the Lord. Afterward, offer incense, lamps, fruits, flowers, betel nuts, betel leaves, and sweets. Offer Imarti or Jalebi and perform Lord Bhairava's Aarti. By doing so, Lord Bhairava is quickly pleased and fulfills all the devotees' wishes.

According to mythology, a dispute over supremacy arose between Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. When most gods sided with Shiva and Vishnu, Brahma, enraged, insulted Shiva. This prompted Shiva to create Kaal Bhairav, who decapitated one of Brahma's heads. This event is believed to have occurred on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in Margashirsha, which is now celebrated as Kaal Bhairav Jayanti.