Korean air-bangs are in!

New Delhi, Sep 16 This season, it's all about soft waves and air-bangs for a natural-looking style that will leave you turning heads.

Heralded by Vogue as "one of Korea's top hairstylists", Sunwoo Kim is the co-founder/owner of Cheongdam-based salon, Woosun, and hairstylist to some of Korea's biggest names, such as Blackpink, Irene Kim, Go-eun Kim, Min-young Park, Ye-Ji Seo.

Soo Joo Park walks us through the six simple steps to effortlessly create this look at home, using the next-generation DysonAirwrap multi-styler.

Achieve this look:

. Start with towel-dried hair. Apply your favourite styling product and comb your hair with a Detangling comb.

. Blow dry hair using the multi-styler and the Coanda Smoothing Dryer attachment. Select the drying mode, by simply turning the switch on the attachment in the direction of the arrow. Choose low heat and high airflow settings, and to pre-dry hair until it is about 80% dry.

. Add voluminous curls and waves by switching the attachment to the 40mm Airwrap barrel. Using high heat and high airflow setting, hold the middle of a hair tress and let the enhanced Coanda airflow automatically attract and wrap hair on the barrel. Hold in place until dry. Set the style with a cold shot for 5 to 10 seconds, before slowly releasing the curl.

. Twist the cool tip on the barrel to change the direction of the airflow and repeat on the next hair tress, to create a more natural look. Repeat around the head, alternating the airflow direction each time.

. To create the air bangs, switch to the Airwrap Soft Smoothing Brush to create volume from the roots of the hair. Choose a high heat and high airflow setting and place the brush under the fringe to lift the hair. The higher the lift, the rounder, and the more natural the shape of the fringe will be. Use the 30mm barrel to create the air bangs and comb through them again with the Soft Smoothing Brush.

. Lastly, use the smoothing mode of the Coanda Smoothing Dryer on medium speed and low heat to hide flyaways and finish off the look. Start at the front left of the parting and smooth over the top section, leaving out the ends.

Pro-tips:

. When styling, the first stage of styling is to break the 'temporary' bonds in the hair so that it can be reshaped. This can typically be achieved by either wetting the hair or by heat.

. For frizz-prone hair, try the Firm Smoothing Brush to achieve your voluminous air bangs.

