Loofah: Is It Safe for Your Skin? Know the Benefits and Risks

Bathing cleanses and relaxes the body, which is why regular baths are recommended by doctors. Many people enhance their bathing routine with products like bath salts, scrubs, and body washes. Loofahs are also commonly used for exfoliation and removing dead skin cells, but despite their benefits, they can also be harmful to the skin.

A loofah is a rough sponge, typically made from tree bark or synthetic materials, used to cleanse the skin. It exfoliates by removing dead skin cells, leaving the skin feeling softer. There is no doubt that loofah is beneficial for the skin. But many skin experts advise against using loofah. Let's find out the reasons for this.

Disadvantages of using a loofah

Can cause infection: A loofah, whether it is natural or made from synthetic materials, is a haven for many bacteria and fungi. The fungal organisms in the loofah can cause skin infections. Therefore, it is also necessary to clean it properly after using the loofah. The skin can become dry: In addition to causing skin infections with loofah, regular use of it also removes the natural oil on the skin. Which can make the skin dry and rough

What should you take care of?

Experts say that it is not at all the case that loofah should not be used at all. But some things should be taken care of while using it.