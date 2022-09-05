Love Coconut infused cuisine?

New Delhi, Sep 5 Coconut is revered in the cuisines of many Asian and international countries. Love knows no bounds, especially for foodies who will travel great distances to enjoy a delicious meal. Many people have an unrivalled love for coconuts, so the Asia and Pacific Coconut Community established World Coconut Day in 2009 to promote the activities of coconut growers while raising awareness about the fruit among those outside the growing community.

Hot on the heels of World Coconut Day which was celebrated on Sepetmeber 02, Booking.com curates a list of destinations, each of which has its own unique way of bringing this fruit to life and making exquisite cuisine from it. Whether it is shredded, whipped into ice cream, or mixed with spices, enjoy local delicacies made entirely of coconut in these locales.

Beijinhos from Brazil

Besides offering exotic scenic beauty of its Amazon rainforest, long beaches, sand dunes, delicacies made with coconut in Brazil will surely take your heart away. Beijinhos, is one such popular Brazilian treat made from sweetened condensed milk, butter, and coconut. Rolled into tiny balls, topped with some more shredded coconut and a clove on top, beijinhos are traditionally served at children's birthday parties, but loved by young and old alike. Besides Beijinhos there are several other traditional Brazilian dishes worth trying like Canjica

